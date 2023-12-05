Revolutionizing Healthcare: The K-Health Project

Summary: The K-Health National Healthcare AI Service and Industrial Ecosystem Construction Project is bringing the subscription model to the healthcare industry. The project aims to efficiently distribute dormant medical data from various institutions, allowing companies to develop health-focused applications and AI-based medical devices. It also seeks to develop services that can be used in primary medical institutions, directly benefiting patients. Konyang University Hospital plays a crucial role in establishing a data safety zone, collecting and processing medical data, and facilitating cooperation with local medical institutions. The project plans to offer processed data to companies as a subscription service, similar to how OTT platforms like Netflix provide access to content. The Data Safety Zone, operated both offline and online, will support research that requires offline data or personal information. The physical space for the Data Safety Zone has been constructed, and data collection is currently underway. The participation of primary healthcare organizations and companies that utilize medical data is crucial for the project’s success. The goal is to expand the project nationwide, benefiting citizens across the country.

Nowadays, subscription-based models have revolutionized various industries, making people’s lives easier. One industry that is now being transformed this innovative approach is healthcare. Meet the K-Health Project, a groundbreaking initiative that is bringing the subscription model to the medical field.

Led the Daejeon Metropolitan City and organized the Daejeon Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency, the K-Health Project aims to efficiently distribute dormant medical data from different institutions. This valuable data can then be utilized companies to develop health-focused applications and AI-based medical devices, ultimately benefiting citizens.

One of the key players in this project is Konyang University Hospital. As part of their role, they are responsible for establishing a secure data safety zone, collecting and processing medical data, and collaborating with local medical institutions and companies. To ensure the protection of sensitive medical data, Konyang University Hospital has implemented strict measures, including the use of a pseudonymizing solution and a physically and software-independent data safety zone.

The Data Safety Zone, which operates both offline and online, acts as a subscription service platform. Researchers and companies can access the data, similar to how users can access content on Netflix. Additionally, the Data Safety Zone supports research that requires offline data or personal information, expanding the possibilities of healthcare advancements.

The project has made significant progress, with the physical space for the Data Safety Zone already constructed. Data collection is currently underway, starting with Konyang University Hospital. However, the active participation of primary healthcare organizations is crucial in ensuring the success and scalability of the project.

To support the development of AI services, at least six AI service developers will be supported over the course of five years. The project aims to expand beyond Daejeon and become a nationwide initiative, benefiting citizens across the country.

The K-Health Project envisions a future where patients no longer need to carry medical records from one institution to another, streamlining the healthcare experience. With the implementation of the Care Network, patients in Daejeon can access their medical records and exchange information seamlessly between medical institutions.

As the K-Health Project progresses, it has the potential to transform the healthcare landscape, enabling advancements and improving healthcare outcomes for all. With the subscription model applied to medical data, the possibilities for innovation and progress in healthcare are limitless.