Authors in the Digital Age: The Pressure of Self-Promotion and Going Viral

Authors in the modern era face the daunting task of not only writing compelling books but also becoming their own publicists, digital marketers, and social media managers. The days of simply focusing on writing are long gone. Now, authors must engage in self-promotion and personal branding to succeed in their craft.

This concept of branding and self-promotion is not new. In the 18th and 19th centuries, authors employed various tactics to build their brands in newspapers, such as wild stunts and photo ops. Even in the early 1900s, personal networking played a significant role in an author’s success. However, with the advent of social media, authors are now held to an even higher standard of networking and connection.

A study conducted Paul Ingram of Columbia Business School and Mitali Banerjee of HEC Paris revealed that artists with a large and diverse network of contacts were more likely to achieve fame, regardless of the creative quality of their art. In the digital age, social media has broken down barriers that once limited success based on connections made in physical spaces. Now, authors have the opportunity to connect with people from all around the world, allowing for greater exposure and networking.

However, along with the benefits of social media comes the demand for virality. Authors are now expected to generate viral content to attract attention and boost book sales. This pressure to go viral can have both positive and negative consequences. One example is Nate Lemcke, who used BookTok to promote his book but faced accusations of exploiting the community for personal gain.

The story of Nate Lemcke demonstrates the power of going viral. Despite the overwhelmingly negative reaction to his self-promotion tactics, his book garnered significant attention and a notable increase in sales. This showcases the importance society places on viral content, even if it reveals the worst parts of an author’s character.

Authors feel compelled to go viral online, as it often leads to increased book sales. However, there are potential repercussions, including damage to one’s reputation and strained relationships with publishers. Nevertheless, social media platforms provide authors with a direct line of communication with their audience, fostering personal connections and a sense of community.

Publishers also contribute to this pressure implicitly expecting authors to have a social media presence. While contracts may not explicitly require social media engagement, publishers often provide guides and recommendations on how to navigate different platforms. The unspoken rule is that authors are expected to be active on social media to increase their visibility and attract more fans.

In conclusion, authors in the digital age must embrace self-promotion, personal branding, and the pursuit of virality to succeed in their craft. While social media offers immense opportunities for networking, connection, and audience engagement, authors also face the challenges of maintaining their reputation and managing the expectations of publishers. The path to success is no longer solely about writing exceptional books; it now involves navigating the complex world of social media and personal branding.

Sources:

– Study Paul Ingram of Columbia Business School and Mitali Banerjee of HEC Paris

– Mashable article: “BookTok encourages reading as an aesthetic and no one is safe from its gaze”