Meta Removes Cross-App Chat Integration Between Messenger and Instagram

Summary: Meta has announced that it will no longer support cross-app chatting between Messenger and Instagram starting mid-December 2023. This means that users will no longer be able to start new conversations or call their Facebook friends from Instagram. Existing chats with Facebook friends on Instagram will become read-only, allowing users to only read messages without the ability to send new ones. Meta has not provided a specific reason for discontinuing the integration, but it is speculated that it may be related to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which requires large companies to provide interoperability among messaging platforms.

In a surprising turn of events, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has made the decision to reverse its three-year-old integration that allowed users to seamlessly chat with Facebook contacts and Instagram friends through Messenger. Starting from mid-December 2023, users will no longer be able to enjoy the convenience of cross-app chatting between the two platforms.

With the discontinuation of this integration, Instagram users will lose the ability to initiate new conversations or make calls to their Facebook friends directly from the Instagram app. Existing chats that were conducted via Instagram with Facebook friends will be transformed into read-only chats, limiting users to only view the messages without the option to send new ones.

Apart from the loss of functionality, the disintegration will also impact the visibility of users’ online status and message-read receipts. Once the cross-app chatting feature is removed, Facebook friends will no longer be able to see if someone is active on chat or if a message has been read.

Meta has not provided a specific explanation for the discontinuation. However, industry observers suggest that the move may be influenced the EU’s Digital Markets Act. This legislation requires major companies to facilitate interoperability among messaging platforms. As WhatsApp, also owned Meta, is already working on third-party chat solutions to comply with the act, the decision to end cross-app chatting between Messenger and Instagram could be a response to regulatory requirements.

As the tech landscape continues to evolve, these changes are becoming increasingly common. Companies like Apple have also had to adapt and provide interoperability, as demonstrated their recent adoption of RCS and the introduction of iMessage features to Android Messages. While the discontinuation of cross-app chatting may be disappointing for users, it underscores the complex challenges and legal obligations faced big tech companies in ensuring seamless communication across platforms.