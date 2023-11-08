You Will Die Here Tonight: A Disappointing Tribute to Survival-Horror Games

In You Will Die Here Tonight (YWDHT), an isometric, survival-horror game heavily influenced the Resident Evil series, players are greeted with an intriguing but ultimately disappointing experience. The game starts off strong, with a Resident Evil-inspired super-cop solving a book-based puzzle and exploring a secret underground lab. However, the excitement quickly diminishes as the game falls into predictable horror tropes without offering any clever subversions or enhancements.

One of the major flaws of YWDHT is the stark contrast between its story-heavy opening scene and the rest of the gameplay. The game introduces an interesting premise of an unseen hand pulling the strings behind the main antagonist, but this storyline is abandoned in favor of a roguelite system. When a character dies, players assume the role of another police officer, keeping story items and having the opportunity to recover additional resources finding the deceased character’s body. This dissonance makes it feel like two separate games were clumsily stitched together.

The puzzles and encounters in YWDHT often veer into unfair territory. Some puzzles are overly obtuse, while combat, which switches to a first-person perspective, becomes monotonous due to easily achievable headshots and poor depth perception. The lack of characterization beyond the initial introduction and the inclusion of corny jokes further dilute the narrative impact. Losing characters doesn’t have a significant impact other than creating concern about losing them all, as the game simply allows players to continue from where they left off without consequences.

Visually and audibly, YWDHT fails to create an engaging atmosphere. The retro aesthetic is faithfully recreated with grainy and drab visuals but lacks memorable use of shadows or a compelling soundtrack. The game’s audio design is lackluster, with minimal music and unimpressive monster growls.

While YWDHT is a polished and relatively short game, its shortcomings overshadow its potential. For players seeking a nostalgia-inducing survival-horror experience, there are better options available. YWDHT struggles to find its own identity and does not effectively innovate within the genre. It ultimately succumbs to boredom rather than delivering on its promise of death and suspense.

