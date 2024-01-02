Tragic Loss of Renowned Cyclist Melissa Dennis

In a devastating turn of events, the cycling community mourns the loss of renowned cyclist Melissa Dennis (née Hoskins). Melissa Dennis, a former Olympian and World Champion, tragically passed away on New Year’s Eve following a fatal accident.

Details have emerged from local and national media reports in Australia revealing that Dennis was allegedly struck a driver in Medindie, a suburb of Adelaide, on the evening of December 30. She succumbed to her injuries the following morning at the hospital. Subsequently, her husband, Rohan Dennis, has been charged with causing death dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life. He has since been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.

The cycling community has been deeply impacted the loss of Melissa Dennis. Her former team, Jayco AlUla, expressed their devastation, stating, “We are devastated to learn of the passing of former GreenEDGE Cycling rider Melissa Dennis nee Hoskins. Our thoughts are with her family and friends and the whole cycling community at this deeply saddening time. She will never be forgotten. RIP Mel.”

Melissa Dennis was an exceptional cyclist with an impressive career. She represented Australia in the Team Pursuit at two Olympics, where she secured a gold medal at the 2015 World Championships in the same event. Her achievements include winning five medals at the track World Championships and standing on the podium three times in the team time trial at the road World Championships.

Beyond her remarkable sporting career, Melissa Dennis was known for her role as a loving mother. She and Rohan Dennis raised their young children together, capturing heartfelt moments on their social media accounts. The cycling community, as well as organizations such as CPA Women and Vox Women Cycling, expressed their condolences, acknowledging Melissa Dennis as a champion bike rider and an integral part of the cycling world.

The passing of Melissa Dennis is a profound loss to the cycling community. Her legacy will continue to inspire and resonate with riders around the world. Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, and the entire cycling community during this difficult time. Melissa Dennis will be remembered forever.