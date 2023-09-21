Whimsical Mini Fried Eggs: A TikTok Trend Causing Controversy

In the world of food trends, whimsical dishes often find themselves at the center of controversy. One such dish that has been causing quite a stir on Reddit is the concept of “mini fried eggs.” This trend, popularized on TikTok, involves freezing an egg in its shell, peeling it, slicing it, and then frying the slices. While some people find it fun and charming, others are skeptical and even outraged.

The process of making mini fried eggs starts with freezing the egg in its shell, contrary to the common practice of cracking the egg into a separate container before freezing. According to the USDA, freezing eggs whole is not ideal as they can crack during freezing. However, if the shell remains intact, the egg is safe to use. To peel the frozen egg, simply run it under warm water for about 30 seconds and crack and peel as usual. Despite being cold and slippery, the egg will come off in one solid piece.

Once the egg is peeled, it can be easily sliced to the desired thickness. It is recommended to place a paper towel underneath the egg to prevent it from slipping around while slicing. When it comes to frying the sliced, frozen egg, a nonstick pan with melted butter is ideal. Cook the egg slices over medium heat until the whites are fully set and the yolk is jammy. The result is a mini fried egg with a pleasing ratio of soft, spreadable yolk and crispy fried white.

The freezing process does not affect the flavor of the egg, and the mini fried eggs taste just like any other fried egg, but with a better yolk to white ratio. While this trend may not be practical for storing eggs, it appeals to those who appreciate whimsy and enjoy a unique presentation. Mini fried eggs are particularly suitable for children and playful adults, and can be served in various ways, such as in tiny breakfast sandwiches or alongside bacon.

While the world of TikTok and Reddit may have differing opinions on mini fried eggs, it’s clear that this trend adds a touch of fun and charm to breakfast preparations.

Definitions:

Whimsy: Playful and fanciful behavior or humor.

Jammy yolk: A soft-cooked yolk that is partially set but still runny.

Spreadable yolk: A yolk that has a smooth and creamy consistency.

