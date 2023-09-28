Tiny Fried Eggs: The Latest Food Trend Causing a Stir

People on the internet never cease to express their outrage over food trends. The latest source of controversy is the rise of tiny fried eggs, which have become a hot topic of discussion on Reddit. This unique method of preparing eggs involves freezing them, then peeling, slicing, and frying the slices. While some find this whimsical presentation charming, others are vehemently opposed.

The method originated on TikTok, a platform known for its creativity and viral food trends. However, Reddit users, known for their skepticism, have been quick to voice their concerns. Many question the practicality of freezing eggs and worry about the potential for cracked eggs or explosions in the freezer. Others simply find the entire concept absurd.

To put these concerns to rest, a food enthusiast decided to give the mini fried eggs a try. The process begins freezing a whole egg in its shell, contrary to the common practice of cracking the egg into a separate container before freezing. The frozen eggs are surprisingly easy to peel, with the shell intact. After thawing the egg under warm water, the shell can be cracked, and the egg slices can be separated easily.

Cooking the sliced, frozen eggs is a straightforward process. A nonstick pan is heated with butter, and the egg slices are added, causing them to cook rapidly. The whites become fully set, while the yolk turns jammy. Although the yolk does not achieve a completely runny consistency, the combination of creamy yolk and crispy fried white is still quite enjoyable.

These tiny fried eggs are ideal for children and individuals who appreciate playful and whimsical presentations. They can be served on miniature pancakes for tiny breakfast sandwiches or enjoyed on their own alongside bacon. The miniature size and cartoonish appearance make them especially appealing to toddlers.

While freezing whole eggs may not be the most practical method, these mini fried eggs certainly offer a fun and unique twist to the traditional fried egg. So, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to try a new breakfast trend, give these tiny fried eggs a shot!

Sources:

– Reddit discussions

– Personal experience and experimentation