The Benefits of an Everything Shower: Expert Advice and Tips

TikTok has introduced a new viral trend known as the “everything shower,” which has gained 391 million views. This showering technique involves a comprehensive routine that includes cleansing, exfoliating, shaving, applying hair masks or oils, and using scalp scrubs in addition to your usual shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. It’s essentially an at-home spa day.

Experts in the field have praised the benefits of everything showers. Monnica Williams, a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in cognitive-behavioral therapies, states that self-care is essential for recovery and overall well-being. Showers, even without expensive products, can serve as a form of mental boosters. Adjusting the temperature can impact your mood, with hot showers being shown to improve mood and cooler showers having a relieving effect on depression. However, it’s important to note that spending too much time in the shower can strip the hair and skin of natural oils.

When it comes to taking an everything shower, customization is key. Not everyone needs a lengthy 12-step routine. However, for those curious about the step-by-step process, experts have provided some guidelines:

Step 1: Hair

Start your everything shower with washing your hair. Lauren Penzi, a board-certified dermatologist, suggests washing your hair first to prevent acne outbreaks caused hair products that may clog pores. Use a shampoo that caters to your hair’s needs, whether it’s hydrating or clarifying.

Step 2: Conditioner

If you’re not using a hair mask, let the conditioner sit in your hair for a few minutes before rinsing. Apply the conditioner from roots to tips, paying attention to baby hairs as well.

Step 3: Mask

A hair mask can give your hair the extra care it needs. Use a protein mask for dyed or damaged hair, and a moisturizing mask for added moisture, smoothness, and shine.

Step 4: Hair Oil

After showering, dry your hair and apply hair oil for hydration and shine. However, individuals with fine hair may want to skip this step and opt for scalp-hydrating products instead.

Remember, an everything shower is all about personalization and self-care. Customize your routine based on your specific needs and enjoy the benefits of this trending showering technique.

– Lauren Penzi, MD, board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology

– Monnica Williams, PhD, board-certified, licensed clinical psychologist specializing in cognitive-behavioral therapies

– Laurabeth Cabott, celebrity hairstylist and salon owner of ArtistryByLB

– Lauren Mildice, hairstylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago

