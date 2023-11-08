Instagram Testing Disabling Read Receipts in DMs: A Step Towards User Privacy

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned Meta, is currently testing a new feature that allows users to disable read receipts in direct messages (DMs). This move comes as a welcome change for those who value their privacy and prefer not to be constantly monitored.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, and Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, recently shared the news on their Instagram broadcast channels. Mosseri even provided a screenshot showcasing how the feature looks, highlighting the absence of profile images in the bottom-right corner, which typically indicate who has read the last message in a conversation.

While the concept of disabling read receipts seems straightforward, it appears that there may be more complexity behind the scenes. The extended testing of this seemingly simple feature suggests that there may be technical challenges or user experience considerations to address before rolling it out to a wider audience.

For now, Instagram is limiting the availability of the toggle to a select group of testers. If you happen to be among these testers, you can disable read receipts today following these simple steps: open Instagram, navigate to your DMs, select a chat, tap on the contact’s name at the top, go to “Privacy & Safety,” and disable the toggle next to “Read receipts” under the “Who can see your activity” section.

While the announcement showcases the feature in a group chat, it remains uncertain how exactly it will function in this context, as the Privacy & Safety option is not currently available for group chats.

This move Instagram underscores a growing emphasis on user privacy in social media platforms. By allowing users to disable read receipts, Instagram is acknowledging the importance of giving users control over their own digital interactions.

FAQ

What are read receipts?

Read receipts are a feature that notifies a sender when their message has been opened and read the recipient. They often appear as small indicators, such as checkmarks or profile images, next to the sent message.

Why do some people dislike read receipts?

Some people dislike read receipts because they feel it invades their privacy and adds pressure to respond immediately. Read receipts can create a sense of expectation and accountability, which can be burdensome for some individuals.

Will disabling read receipts on Instagram affect all my conversations?

Disabling read receipts on Instagram will only impact the conversations in which you choose to disable them. You can individually decide whether to enable or disable read receipts for each chat.

Is disabling read receipts a permanent change?

Yes, once you disable read receipts for a particular chat on Instagram, it will remain disabled until you choose to enable them again. You have the freedom to modify this setting based on your preferences for each conversation.