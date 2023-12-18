Controversial Bill Seeks to Ban Sale of Pets in New Jersey Pet Stores

Summary: A new bill in New Jersey proposes to ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores, sparking a heated debate between animal advocacy groups and pet shop owners. Supporters argue that the bill promotes adoption and prevents inhumane practices, while critics claim that it unfairly targets honest businesses.

Animal lovers have long championed the slogan “adopt, don’t shop,” urging people to consider adopting pets from shelters rather than buying them from pet stores. This sentiment has now shaped a legislative proposal in New Jersey that seeks to prohibit the sale of certain pets in pet stores.

The bill, currently being debated in the Senate Economic Growth Committee, aims to repeal New Jersey’s existing Pet Purchase Protection Law, which allows pet stores to sell animals from licensed breeders with clean records. Advocates argue that 24 out of the 25 largest pet retailers in the country already refrain from selling cats and dogs.

Brian Hackett, from the Associated Humane Societies, made a compelling case for the bill during the hearing, calling pet stores that sell puppies or kittens “irresponsible, inhumane, and out of the normal mainstream pet industry dynamic.” However, pet shop owners and workers in New Jersey strongly disagree.

Critics of the bill claim that it undermines consumer choice and harms responsible businesses. They argue that instead of banning sales altogether, the focus should be on promoting responsible breeding and ensuring that pet stores follow stringent standards. Charles Morton, an employee at Shake A Paw in Green Brook, emphasized the importance of allowing consumers to make the best choices for their families.

In addition, opponents of the bill raise concerns about the potential consequences of a sales ban. They fear that if pet stores are unable to sell dogs, cats, and rabbits, individuals may resort to less regulated online sources or adopt from shelters without any knowledge of the pet’s health or origins.

While the bill is still under discussion and has not been voted on, its introduction has ignited a fierce debate between those advocating for the welfare of animals and those defending the viability of pet stores. As the controversy unfolds, both sides will continue to push for their respective positions, highlighting the complex and emotional nature of the issue.