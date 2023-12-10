Michigan Claims Top Spot in College Football AP Poll After Undefeated Season

Michigan football has secured the coveted No. 1 spot in the college football AP poll for the first time since their national championship win in 1997. With an impressive 13-0 record, the Wolverines clinched the Big Ten championship after defeating Iowa, propelling them to the top of the rankings.

Previously overshadowed Georgia throughout the season, Michigan’s ascent to the top came as a result of Georgia’s loss to Alabama in the SEC championship. Ohio State, who briefly stood in Michigan’s way, fell behind after their defeat to the Wolverines in the regular-season finale.

This season, the Wolverines entered with high expectations, having won the Big Ten and reached the playoff two years in a row. While initially ranked second in the preseason poll, the team steadily climbed the rankings, ultimately claiming the No. 1 spot.

Michigan’s success extends beyond the AP poll. They also secured the top spot in the playoff rankings, marking a historic moment for the program. The team’s extraordinary performance led them to be selected to face Alabama in the Rose Bowl, where they will aim to continue their winning streak.

The Wolverines’ outstanding achievements this season have solidified their place among the elite teams in college football history. According to records dating back to the 1930s, this is only the 11th time that Michigan has held the No. 1 position in the AP poll and the 35th week overall.

As the Wolverines set their sights on finishing the season at the pinnacle, the possibility of a share of the national championship lurks. While Florida State remains a formidable opponent, a series of impressive victories has firmly established Michigan as a dominant force in the college football landscape.

Michigan’s extraordinary season has captivated fans and analysts alike, and their rise to the top spot in the AP poll symbolizes the culmination of their relentless pursuit of excellence. With two more crucial games ahead, the Wolverines are determined to cement their legacy as one of the greatest teams in college football history.