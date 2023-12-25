Usman Khawaja Calls Out ICC for “Double Standards” on Social Media

In a recent social media post, Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja expressed his disappointment with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for what he perceives as “double standards” regarding the display of messages on cricket equipment. Khawaja had submitted an application to the ICC to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza displaying a picture of a dove and an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test match against Pakistan. However, the application was rejected the ICC.

This is not the first time Khawaja has faced restrictions on displaying messages on his equipment. In a previous test match against Pakistan, Khawaja was barred from wearing shoes with the messages “all lives are equal” and “freedom is a human right”. He was also charged the ICC for wearing a black armband during the Perth clash, although he later clarified that it was due to a personal bereavement.

In his social media post, Khawaja highlighted the inconsistency in the ICC’s regulations pointing out that other players have been allowed to display symbols and messages on their equipment. He shared a video that featured his teammate Marnus Labuschagne with an eagle and a bible verse on his bat, and South African all-rounder Keshav Maharaj with the ‘Om’ symbol on his bat.

Support for Khawaja’s stance came from his teammate, Australian captain Pat Cummins, who stated that the messages displayed Khawaja were not offensive and praised him for standing up for what he believes in.

While the ICC has set rules and regulations for players regarding the display of messages on their equipment, it is important to address concerns about consistency and fairness. As cricket continues to evolve, it is crucial for the ICC to find a balance between allowing players to express their beliefs while maintaining the integrity of the game.