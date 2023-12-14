Discover the Joy of Festive Baking with Nutella Puff Pastry Delights

Indulge in the holiday spirit with the latest trend taking TikTok and Instagram storm – Nutella puff pastry creations in the shape of Christmas trees, snowflakes, and wreaths. These delectable treats, filled with gooey Nutella and dusted with powdered sugar, have become a sensation online, capturing the hearts (and appetites) of countless dessert enthusiasts.

The best part? These delightful pastries require only four simple ingredients: puff pastry dough, Nutella spread, eggs, and powdered sugar. With the option to add star-shaped cutouts for an extra touch of whimsy, the recipe becomes a customizable masterpiece that is as fun to make as it is to eat.

To begin, preheat your oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out a sheet of puff pastry into a large rectangle and generously spread Nutella over it. Ensure that the Nutella layer is thick enough to avoid drying out in the oven. Next, layer another sheet of puff pastry on top and cut out a large triangle in the shape of a Christmas tree, including the trunk. For the branches, make horizontal slits along each edge and twist them away from you. Optional star-shaped cutouts can be added on top of the tree.

Brush the pastry with egg wash and bake until golden brown and puffy, typically for 15 to 20 minutes. Finish dusting the tree with powdered sugar for a delightful touch of “snow.” And voila! You have a scrumptious, visually appealing Christmas dessert that will impress your friends and family.

For those craving a snowflake-shaped treat, simply cut the rolled-out dough into a large circle and follow the same steps as above, substituting the tree trunk with a smaller circle in the center. Use the twisting technique to create the pointed ends of the snowflake.

Embrace the joy of festive baking this holiday season with these easy-to-make and crowd-pleasing Nutella puff pastry delights. Remember to savor them while warm for the perfect balance of gooeyness and crispness. So why wait? Get your apron on and start creating your very own pull-apart Christmas tree or snowflake today!