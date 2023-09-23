The Instagram Settlement: What You Need to Know

A recent class action lawsuit against Instagram, titled “Parris v. Meta Platforms Inc, case no 2023LA000672,” is coming to a close, and residents of Illinois may be eligible for a $68.5 million settlement. However, in order to qualify for the settlement, individuals must make a claim before September 27th.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta Platforms, Inc., the parent company of Instagram, collected biometric data illegally. Meta has denied these claims and decided to settle the issue paying a small fraction of its net worth.

The settlement applies specifically to residents of Illinois as the lawsuit is based on the violation of the Biometric Information Privacy Act. To better understand the details of the settlement, a notice summarizing the information can be found online.

There are five options available for members of the Settlement Class, although the deadline has passed for a few of them. Doing nothing means receiving no settlement and forfeiting the right to file an individual lawsuit against Meta regarding these claims.

Alternatively, individuals can attend a hearing to voice their opinions to the court or submit a written objection. However, the deadline for objecting has already passed. It may still be possible to bring up the missed deadline during the hearing.

The option to request exclusion from the settlement has also expired. The remaining option to potentially receive a payout is submitting a claim form.

In order to file a claim, eligible individuals can visit the claim form and complete it as directed. The claimant should check their email inbox for a message regarding the claim, as it may contain a Notice ID and Confirmation Code that can assist in the filing process. However, the email is not necessary and individuals can complete the form without it.

When submitting the claim form, participants can choose from four payment options: Mastercard, Venmo, Zelle, or a paper check. Even if an individual has not lived in Illinois since 2015, they can still be eligible to file a claim as long as they used Instagram within Illinois during the specified timeframe.

Regarding the timeline for receiving the payout, the exact deadline is not set yet. However, it is expected that the final hearing will take place on October 11th. Following the final approval, eligible members should receive their portion of the settlement within 90 days, or anytime before January 9th, 2024.

The Instagram settlement is just one example of tech giant lawsuits that have recently come to a resolution. Similar settlements have been reached with Google, Zoom, and Meta’s other social platform, Facebook.

