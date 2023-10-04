Discourse Bait: The Art of Annoying Tweets

Two weeks ago, a tweet caught my attention, and it seemed to encapsulate everything that annoys me about society today. The tweet argued that if you see someone filming a video of themselves in public, you should wait until they are done before walking past the camera. It claimed that those who couldn’t do this didn’t deserve to be part of civilized society.

However, what the tweet failed to acknowledge was the context in which the video was filmed – on a busy subway platform just as a train was arriving. The people walking in front of the camera had no other choice; they were simply trying to get to their destination. The tweet presented itself as a pro-social opinion, but it neglected the safety and needs of the majority of people on the platform.

What bothered me even more was the follow-up reply that objectified the girl in the video and made classist remarks about those who couldn’t afford bigger cars. The tweet attempted to dignify selfish behavior while appealing to the value of politeness and sociability, which was contradictory at its core.

However, I realized that engaging with this tweet was a losing battle. It was discourse bait – deliberately crafted to provoke a reaction and fuel arguments. Discourse bait exists everywhere, from sensational articles about fake social blights to viral TikToks created solely for attention.

These opinions, magnified social media platforms, may seem significant, but in reality, they are statistically insignificant. Before the internet age, we would never have known that there are people who believe others are “NPCs” or that some see a five-year age gap as inherently problematic due to power dynamics.

Now, these individuals have gained cultural power, and their opinions generate reactions and discussions. Engaging in discourse bait is rewarding because it feels good to be correct in public, and it can even lead to financial gain.

But here’s the truth: making money on the internet engaging in discourse bait is bad and embarrassing. We have the power to take control of our online experiences simply disregarding the bait and closing the tab.

The platforms will continue to reward and amplify provocative content, so it’s up to us to resist and prioritize meaningful discourse. Let’s not fall into the trap of getting caught up in pointless online arguments. Instead, let’s focus on fostering genuine connections and conversations.

