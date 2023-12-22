Manly CEO Tony Mestrov Reveals Disturbing Death Threats

Manly chief executive Tony Mestrov recently opened up about the harrowing experience his family endured when they received vile death threats while he was serving as Greyhound Racing NSW boss. According to reports, the threats were sent via social media under a false name. Mestrov, who is now in charge of the Manly club, immediately contacted the police as soon as they received the threats.

To ensure the safety of his family, Mestrov took extra precautions installing security cameras at his residence and hiring a security guard to monitor the property. The perpetrator, who reportedly had knowledge of where Mestrov’s family lived, was eventually identified the police. However, she managed to escape charges but received a stern warning.

Mestrov expressed the distress and helplessness he felt upon receiving the death threats, emphasizing the importance of protecting one’s family. He spoke out against the use of threats and the invasion of personal lives, stating that freedom of speech should never be used as an excuse to endanger someone’s life and well-being.

The haunting experience shed light on the fierce and aggressive opposition that exists within the greyhound industry. Mestrov believes that the threats he faced stemmed from an anti-greyhound activist who resorted to extreme measures. The activist not only threatened Mestrov but also targeted his wife, daughter, and even their pet dog, going as far as sharing their address on social media.

Fortunately, the police were able to track down the perpetrator and put an end to the threats through legal intervention. Mestrov expressed his gratitude towards the authorities for their swift action and thorough investigation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers faced public figures and the importance of maintaining their personal security. It also highlights the need to address the issue of online harassment and threats, as these can have significant emotional and psychological impacts on individuals and their families.