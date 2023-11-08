Embracing AI: The Evolution of Family Games

AI technology has revolutionized the way we play our favorite family games, as seen in the revamped versions of Pictionary and Twister. In these new solo editions, players can now challenge themselves against artificial intelligence, instead of relying on family and friends for a fun-filled game night.

Pictionary vs AI, priced at £23.99, has undergone a remarkable transformation. Instead of players guessing each other’s drawings before the timer runs out, artificial intelligence software now steps in. The software scans the drawing and matches it against an extensive online database of images. Players can then place bets on whether the software correctly identifies the picture or not and earn points based on the accuracy of their prediction. It’s important to note that inappropriate images or words are not recognized the software, ensuring a family-friendly experience.

Twister Air, retailing at £24.99, introduces a unique twist to the iconic game. Players, or even a single player, need to download an app on their smartphone or tablet and attach colored motion sensor bands to their wrists and ankles. By shaking their arms and legs, they must match the colored spots displayed on the screen. This brings an exciting technological element to the classic physical game.

These AI-infused games are just the beginning. According to Paul Reader, chairman of the DreamToys select committee, the toy industry is embracing the advantages of technology and we can expect to see more toys incorporating AI in the coming years. Currently, AI toys make up only about 1% of the overall market, but that is expected to change as technology continues to advance.

While AI technology is a significant development in the toy industry, it does not replace the human connection that traditional family games foster. Melissa Symonds, executive director of UK Toys for Circana, points out that AI brings more people into the gaming experience. Additionally, she notes that less than 1% of toys require this level of interaction, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balance between technology and traditional forms of play.

As the toy market navigates the aftermath of the pandemic, toy manufacturers face the added responsibility of ensuring children’s safety with the growing number of AI toys. Toy safety remains a top priority, with the industry taking cues from concerns surrounding social media platforms and working diligently to create a safe and enjoyable experience for children.

