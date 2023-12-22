North Carolina Kids in Search of Forever Families this Holiday Season

In North Carolina, children like Evan and Dylan are eagerly hoping to find their forever families just in time for the holidays. Evan, a friendly and energetic 10-year-old boy, dreams of becoming a police officer and excels in subjects like math and science. His younger brother, Dylan, is an outgoing and helpful 8-year-old who enjoys activities like watching TV, playing video games, and riding his bike. Both boys yearn for a loving and active family who can support their dreams and provide them with a sense of belonging.

The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina has nearly 100 kids, including Evan and Dylan, listed on their website, waiting for their permanent homes. With the holiday season in full swing, this time of year holds a special significance for these children, who long to create new memories and traditions with a loving family their side. Marieli Quintero, the case worker for Evan and Dylan, emphasizes the importance of keeping the brothers together, as Evan assumes a protective role for his younger sibling.

However, the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina not only needs more adoptive families, but there is also a critical shortage of foster parents in the state. Currently, with nearly 11,000 children in care, there are only 5,400 foster homes available. Unfortunately, there has been a significant decline of 23% in foster homes from 2021 to 2022.

As the holidays approach, it is essential to remember the impact of a loving and supportive family on a child’s life. Every child, including Evan and Dylan, deserves to have a permanent place they can call home, where their dreams and aspirations can be nurtured. Quintero urges individuals and families who are interested in becoming foster parents to explore the information on the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina’s website.

Let us come together as a community and help Evan, Dylan, and the many other North Carolina kids find the forever families they yearn for. By opening our hearts and homes, we have the power to bring joy and love into the lives of these incredible children who simply need a chance to thrive.