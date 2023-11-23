10 Underrated Celebrity Christmas Albums That Deserve a Second Listen

When we think of iconic Christmas albums, names like Mariah Carey, The Carpenters, and Dolly Parton often come to mind. But there are plenty of other celebrity Christmas albums that have flown under the radar or haven’t received the recognition they deserve. These albums offer a unique twist on holiday classics or present original compositions that are sure to get you in the festive spirit.

1. “Country Christmas” Loretta Lynn (1966)

Loretta Lynn’s sweet vocals shine on this 1966 Christmas album, adding a country flair to beloved holiday songs.

2. “This Christmas” John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John (2012)

Grease fans will enjoy this album featuring festive duets from the iconic on-screen couple, showcasing their musical talents beyond the film.

3. “Christmas” Cher (2023)

Cher’s recent dive into the holiday season brings dance floor-ready tunes and her trademark style.

4. “This Christmas” Aretha Franklin (2008)

Aretha’s powerful voice makes every song on this album, including the timeless classic “Silent Night,” a soulful masterpiece.

5. “Santa Claus Lane” Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff made her debut with this Christmas album, delivering a quick dose of holiday joy in just over 30 minutes.

6. “The Ultimate Christmas Collection” Reba McEntire (2022)

Reba’s third Christmas album is a compilation of her best holiday tracks, perfect for fans and newcomers alike.

7. “The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection” Taylor Swift (2007)

Long before her rise to global superstardom, Taylor Swift released this exclusive six-song EP featuring her early take on holiday tunes.

8. “Someday at Christmas” Stevie Wonder (1967)

Stevie Wonder’s enchanting voice takes center stage on this album, spreading the holiday spirit with every note.

9. “Joy to the World” Faith Hill (2008)

Faith Hill showcases her versatility on this album, including the chart-topping original track “A Baby Changes Everything.”

10. “A Very Backstreet Christmas” The Backstreet Boys (2022)

After almost 30 years as a band, The Backstreet Boys finally deliver a Christmas album, treating fans to their harmonious renditions of holiday favorites.

These underrated celebrity Christmas albums deserve a closer look this holiday season. Whether you’re a fan of country, pop, or soul, these albums offer a fresh perspective on holiday classics and add a touch of magic to your festive celebrations.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are these albums available for streaming?

Yes, most of these albums are available on popular streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

2. Can I find physical copies of these albums?

While some of these albums may have limited physical releases, you can usually find them in online music stores or auction websites.

3. Do these albums contain original songs or covers?

These albums include a mix of both original songs and covers of classic holiday tracks, showcasing the artists’ unique interpretations of the season.

4. Are there any other celebrity Christmas albums worth checking out?

Absolutely! This list highlights some underrated albums, but there are many more celebrity Christmas albums worth exploring, depending on your musical tastes.