Reddit Implements Forced Ad Personalization, Causes Controversy

Reddit recently made updates to its ad personalization, privacy preferences, and location settings. However, one specific change has caused outrage among Reddit users. The company is now forcing ad personalization based on users’ activity on its platform, and most users cannot opt out.

The head of privacy at Reddit posted in the r/Reddit forum, where the company typically shares its updates. The post mentioned several changes, including updates to preference descriptions, the ability to limit ads from specific categories, and consolidating ad preferences. The aim of these changes is to simplify privacy descriptions, improve ad performance, and offer new controls for users to choose the types of ads they prefer not to see.

However, buried within the post is a crucial note that users cannot opt out of ad personalization. Reddit stated that they rely on on-platform activity, such as the communities users join, upvotes, downvotes, and other signals, to understand users’ interests. While the majority of Reddit users will not experience any change to their ads, those who previously opted out of personalization based on Reddit activity will now have their data used for better ad targeting.

This new policy has raised concerns among Reddit users, with one user pointing out that it may violate the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The GDPR is a set of regulations in the UK that restricts how companies handle user data, including the requirement to obtain user consent for advertisers to use their data. However, this new rule is only being implemented in select countries, raising questions about potential violations of user privacy rights.

In the blog post, Reddit also introduced the option for users to view fewer ads from specific categories in the safety and privacy section of their user settings. However, this does not guarantee the removal of all ads from those categories. The company uses a combination of manual tagging and machine learning to classify ads, meaning that users may still encounter some ads from the categories they opted out of.

Overall, Reddit’s decision to enforce ad personalization without the option to opt out has sparked controversy among users. Questions regarding privacy rights and compliance with regulations like the GDPR have been raised. While the company states that this change aims to improve ad relevance, many users are concerned about the implications for their privacy and data usage on the platform.

Definitions:

– Ad personalization: Tailoring advertisements to suit an individual’s interests or preferences based on their online activity.

– GDPR: The General Data Protection Regulation is a set of regulations implemented in the UK and the European Union to protect the personal data and privacy of individuals.

