Prime Minister Narendra Modi Stresses the Importance of People’s Welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of prioritizing the welfare of the public, criticizing opposition parties for focusing on social media instead of engaging with the people. During a video conference with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, PM Modi acknowledged the necessity of winning the hearts of the people in order to succeed in polls.

According to the Prime Minister, political parties must recognize that false promises will not lead to any benefit, and he questioned the lack of confidence the opposition seems to have in the country. He further highlighted the fact that if these parties had diligently worked for the people, the guarantees he currently provides would have been fulfilled years ago.

PM Modi also commended the government schemes that have positively impacted millions of families living in rural areas. He expressed his satisfaction with the disappearance of the previous notion of begging for benefits, as the government now identifies beneficiaries and extends the necessary support to them.

The Prime Minister praised the warm reception received the ‘Guarantee Wali Gadi’ vehicle during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He mentioned that Panchayats in villages formed ‘Swagat Samitis’ to welcome the yatra, attended people from all walks of life. Over 1.25 crore people have taken part in this initiative and welcomed the vehicle, marking a significant achievement.

The program was attended virtually thousands of beneficiaries from across the country, with the participation of numerous Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a timely manner.

During the conference, PM Modi had the chance to interact with Mukesh, a beneficiary of the PM Mudra Yojana who utilized a loan of Rs 4.5 lakh to open a shop. The Prime Minister congratulated Mukesh on his transformation from a job-seeker to a job-maker and encouraged him to conduct most of his business transactions through UPI payments.

Overall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of people’s welfare, calling on political parties to prioritize the well-being of the public rather than focusing solely on their own gains or social media popularity.