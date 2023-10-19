Meta Introduces New Feature to Control Instagram Tracking

Meta, the company behind Instagram and Facebook, has announced new features that allow users to have more control over their data and activity tracking. These features include “Download Your Information” and “Access Your Information,” which can be found in the Accounts Center on both Facebook and Instagram. With these options, users can download their data from either platform or both.

One of the main highlights is the new “Activity Off-Meta Technologies” setting. This setting allows users to control the data that other companies send to Meta. In simple terms, when users leave Instagram and browse other websites or use other apps, those platforms collect their data. Sometimes, this data is sent to Meta and can be linked back to the user’s Instagram profile. This data helps companies tailor ads and improve their online services.

The Activity Off-Meta Technologies setting, previously known as “off-Facebook activity,” was limited to data connected to Facebook accounts. However, Meta has expanded this feature to include Instagram as well. Users can access these options in their Instagram settings under the Accounts Center. Here, they can review recent activity, disconnect specific activity, clear previous activity, and manage future activity.

It’s important to note that while Meta is now offering these privacy tools, it primarily relies on data collection and targeted ads for its revenue. Therefore, it may not prioritize privacy as a core value. Nevertheless, taking advantage of these tools can help users regain control over their personal information in the digital age.

In conclusion, Meta’s new feature to control Instagram tracking is a step towards giving users more control over their data. By allowing users to manage the data collected other companies, Meta is providing a means to enhance privacy on its platforms. However, it is essential for users to stay vigilant and take advantage of such tools to protect their personal information online.

Definitions:

– Data collection: The process of gathering and storing information for various purposes.

– Activity tracking: The practice of monitoring and recording an individual’s online actions and behavior.

– Download Your Information: An option that allows users to download their data from social media platforms.

– Access Your Information: An option that enables users to access and manage their data on social media platforms.

– Activity Off-Meta Technologies: A setting that lets users control the data sent to Meta other companies.

