Examining the USWNT’s World Cup Journey: “Under Pressure” Docuseries

The United States women’s soccer team faced disappointment at this summer’s World Cup, exiting the tournament in the round of 16. To offer a comprehensive look into their journey, Netflix is set to release a four-part docuseries titled “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team.” The series follows key moments of Megan Rapinoe’s final World Cup appearance and explores factors that may have affected the team’s performance, including injuries and substitution choices.

Although the trailer does not provide direct quotes, it hints at the documentary examining both on- and off-field impacts. The USWNT’s efforts to generate social change, symbolized scenes of fans chanting “equal pay” and Crystal Dunn with her son, will likely be a focal point of the series.

As the anticipation builds for the release of “Under Pressure” on December 12, Nancy Armour of USA TODAY Sports has compiled a list of questions she hopes the docuseries will answer. One query centers around Vlatko Andonovski’s decision not to use substitutes during the match against the Netherlands and the potential impact it had on the players who did not enter the game. Additionally, Armour wonders how the team reacted to Carli Lloyd’s personal criticism and aims to understand the root causes of the team’s performance decline.

The preview offers a thought-provoking moment from Cindy Parlow Cone, U.S. Soccer president and member of the 1999 World Cup-winning team, who discusses the challenges of winning multiple titles consecutively. This raises the question of whether the USWNT’s pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup victory simply exceeded their grasp.

Looking ahead, the USWNT finds itself in a period of transition with new head coach Emma Hayes set to assume her role in May. A crucial question emerges: have the lessons learned from the World Cup paved the way for a stronger performance at the upcoming Paris Olympics, or will the entire Olympic cycle turn out to be a letdown?

“Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” promises to be an insightful exploration of the USWNT’s journey, shedding light on the triumphs, tribulations, and impact of these remarkable athletes.