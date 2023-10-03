Full TV Episodes and Movies: A Growing Trend on TikTok

In a fascinating turn of events, it seems that watching full TV episodes and movies on TikTok has become a popular trend. NBC Universal’s Peacock has even joined in on the action uploading entire episodes of series like Killing It and Love Island USA onto the social media app.

This trend signifies a shift towards mobile use surpassing television screen use, according to Variety. Data collected Deloitte further supports this claim, revealing that only 30 percent of Gen Z and millennials prefer watching TV shows or movies over other entertainment activities. However, 55 percent of older generations still enjoy traditional TV and movies.

So why are people flocking to TikTok for long-form content? Some respondents mentioned the interactive aspect as a key attraction. On TikTok, users have the ability to read and leave comments on videos, fostering a sense of engagement and community. Additionally, the freedom from having to make a decision about what to watch is appealing to many users. Unlike traditional streaming sites, TikTok offers a seemingly limitless amount of content for users to explore.

This shift in viewing habits highlights the evolving preferences of younger generations. They are seeking new forms of entertainment that offer interactivity and a sense of community. As mobile devices become increasingly integral to our daily lives, platforms like TikTok are tapping into this demand and transforming the way we consume media.

