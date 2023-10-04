Meta Horizon Worlds Introduces World Chat Feature for Real-Time Communication

Meta Horizon Worlds has unveiled its newest feature, World Chat, in the latest release of version 130. This feature allows users to engage in real-time group text chat while participating in a world session. In addition to voice communication, World Chat enables users to connect with their community and easily interact with others. The new feature includes the ability to mention other users in the chat and view their profiles for easier connection.

To access World Chat, users can select the [world] icon on the wristband of their avatar’s left wrist. Within the chat, users can connect with or follow other participants clicking on their names and inviting them to connect. The feature also supports @mentions for users who are in the same world session, streamlining communication without the need for lengthy messages.

Meta emphasizes that while the World Chat feature is being rolled out widely, it may not be available to all users immediately as the company continues to refine and improve its functionality. Meta remains committed to creating experiences that foster community connection and will continue exploring new ways to facilitate connection and fun for its users.

Version 130 of Meta Horizon Worlds also includes a quality-of-life improvement for creators, allowing them to send callback events from the Spawn Asset with Callback code block to players and objects. Additionally, a bug that displayed 0 followers and 0 following on some profile pages has been fixed, and follower and following counts are being restored for affected users.

The release of version 130 precedes the highly anticipated launch of the Meta Quest 3, the company’s next-generation mixed-reality headset. The Quest 3 boasts a slimmer optic profile, enhanced display with higher visual resolution, and improved audio quality compared to its predecessor. Powered the second-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, the Quest 3 offers increased performance for an immersive mixed-reality experience.

Available in 128GB and 512GB configurations, the Meta Quest 3 starts at $499 and $649 respectively. Preorders for the headset include a copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2 and six months of Meta Quest+ for users who opt for the 512GB configuration. The Quest 3 aims to meet users’ expectations for mixed reality and offers a compelling alternative to other high-priced options in the market.

Source: Meta (www.meta.com)