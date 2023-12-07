Meta AI Takes Social Platforms Storm with New Features

AI continues to make significant strides, revolutionizing various aspects of our lives. In line with this trend, Meta, the social network giant, has now introduced its Meta AI virtual assistant to users in the United States across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. This exciting development enables users to interact with Meta AI directly through the company’s primary messenger apps.

To engage with Meta AI, users can start a new message and select “Create an AI chat” on WhatsApp, Messenger, or Instagram. Additionally, in group chats, users can type “@MetaAI” followed their desired command. For Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses users, simply saying “Hey Meta” aloud will activate the virtual assistant.

Among the AI-generated features that users appreciate the most is Meta AI’s text-to-image generation capability. On Messenger and Instagram, an exciting new feature called “reimagine” now allows friends in group chats to collaborate on AI-generated images. By pressing and holding on a generated image, users can add text prompts to create innovative revisions.

Meta AI is also taking strides beyond chat functionalities. For Facebook users, Meta AI can assist in creating birthday greetings, editing Feed posts, and even drafting introductions for Facebook Dating profiles. Meta is currently testing ways to make it easier to share AI-generated images on Facebook, such as utilizing AI to convert landscape images into portrait orientation for seamless sharing on Stories.

Creators are also benefiting from Meta AI’s capabilities, particularly in efficiently responding to community messages. For creators involved in testing, Meta AI assists in curating relevant replies to direct messages.

Furthermore, Meta is leveraging its AI technology beyond chats. By harnessing the power of the LLM tech behind Meta AI, the platform is able to offer users AI-generated suggestions for post comments, community chat topics, search results, and enhanced product descriptions in Shops.

Given these impressive developments, it is no surprise that Meta AI is gaining popularity. If you have tried out Meta AI, share your experience with us in the comments below!