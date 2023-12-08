Meta AI Chatbot Now Accessible on All Meta Messaging Platforms in the US

Summary: Meta AI, the chatbot developed Meta, is now available on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp messaging platforms for users in the US. The AI-powered assistant can fetch answers to user queries, generate images based on text prompts, and offers a feature called Reimagine for collaborative image editing using AI-generated images. Additionally, Meta AI can assist with various tasks such as creating birthday greetings, editing feed posts, drafting profile descriptions on Facebook Dating, converting landscape images to portraits for Stories, and providing personalized drafts for creators. Moreover, Meta’s text-to-image generator is now accessible as a standalone tool on the web for everyone.

Meta AI, the highly anticipated chatbot introduced Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has now been made available on all of Meta’s messaging platforms in the US. Users in the US can now engage in conversations with the virtual assistant creating a new chat and selecting the option to chat with Meta AI on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Alternatively, users can summon the chatbot typing ‘@MetaAI’ followed the desired command within chat threads.

One of the standout features of Meta AI is its ability to fetch answers to user questions and generate images based on specific text prompts. Additionally, the chatbot offers a unique feature called Reimagine, which allows users to collaborate in editing AI-generated images using text prompts. By clicking and holding the AI-generated image, users can easily add text prompts to further customize and enhance the image.

Moreover, Meta AI is equipped to assist users with various tasks across Meta’s different platforms. It can help create personalized birthday greetings, edit feed posts, draft profile descriptions on Facebook Dating, and even convert landscape images to portrait orientation for easy uploading on Stories on Facebook and Instagram.

Furthermore, creators can utilize Meta AI’s capabilities to interact with their community members providing personalized drafts and replies. This allows creators to engage more effectively with their audience and offer tailored content.

Notably, Meta’s text-to-image generator, an integral component of Meta AI, is now accessible as a standalone tool on the web. This means that anyone can access and utilize the text-to-image generator for their own purposes, opening up new creative possibilities for a wider audience.

In conclusion, the arrival of Meta AI on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp in the US brings a new level of virtual assistance to users, providing them with a range of features from answering queries to generating AI-powered images. The chatbot’s availability across Meta’s platforms further consolidates its position as a versatile and indispensable tool for performing a variety of tasks, benefiting both individual users and content creators alike.