New Feature Allows Admins to Enhance Data Security in Google Workspace

Summary: Google has introduced a new feature that allows administrators to enable client-side encryption (CSE) default for various Google Workspace applications. This feature aims to provide organizations with greater control and privacy over their sensitive data, while also ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Google Workspace has always prioritized data security encrypting all data at rest and during transit. However, with the introduction of client-side encryption (CSE), organizations now have the option to take their data security measures a step further. This new feature allows admins to set CSE as the default setting for new Gmail messages, Calendar events, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive files.

By enabling CSE, organizations can meet their compliance and regulatory requirements while reducing the burden on change management programs. It gives administrators full control over encryption keys, ensuring that they are the sole owners and identity providers. This level of control helps organizations build confidence that their confidential data cannot be accessed any third party, including Google or foreign governments.

The new feature is initially available on the web and will soon be expanded to mobile apps. It allows users to seamlessly collaborate across different Google Workspace apps while enabling IT and compliance teams to ensure the security and compliance of sensitive data.

However, it’s important to note that client-side encryption is not available for all Google Workspace customers. Currently, it is only offered as an add-on to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus customers. This means that organizations interested in leveraging this enhanced data security feature will need to upgrade their subscription.

Overall, the introduction of client-side encryption Google Workspace aims to provide organizations with more control and privacy over their sensitive data, allowing them to stay compliant with regulations and reduce the risk of unauthorized access.