WhatsApp Introduces Disappearing Voice Messages for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, has now expanded its “view once” feature to include audio messages. This new update allows users to send voice messages that automatically disappear after they have been listened to, providing an additional layer of privacy similar to the existing feature for photos and videos.

The “view once” voice messages can be especially useful when sharing sensitive information like credit card details or sending surprise messages meant for a single listen. To ensure that users’ personal messages remain secure, WhatsApp emphasizes that all messages, including the disappearing voice messages, are end-to-end encrypted default.

One key aspect of these voice messages is their unique identification. They come with a distinctive “one-time” icon, making it easy for recipients to distinguish them from regular voice messages. Importantly, these voice messages can only be played once, adding an extra element of privacy to the communication.

Sending a “view once” voice message is simple. Users just need to open an individual or group chat, tap the microphone icon, swipe up to lock the recording, hold the record button, and wait until it turns green to indicate the view once mode. After recording the message, they can tap the send button to share it with the recipient.

There are a few essential details to note when using this feature. “View once” voice messages must be selected each time and cannot be replayed once they have been viewed. If recipients have read receipts enabled, senders will see an opened receipt when the voice message has been listened to. It’s important to keep in mind that recipients must open the voice message within 14 days, as they will expire afterward.

To enhance privacy, WhatsApp does not allow forwarding, saving, starring, or sharing of view once voice messages. Additionally, recipients cannot save the messages to their devices or record them. It’s worth noting that while voice messages can be restored if they haven’t been opened during a backup, once they are opened, they cannot be included in the backup. Screenshots of any media, including voice messages, are also not permitted, further ensuring privacy.

With the introduction of disappearing voice messages, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security, providing an easy and secure way to share sensitive information or communicate personal messages.