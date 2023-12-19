WhatsApp Introduces View Once Voice Messages for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app used millions in the UK, has rolled out a new feature that aims to further enhance user privacy. In the latest update for both Android and iOS, WhatsApp now allows users to send voice messages that can only be viewed once. This functionality adds to the existing capability of sending disappearing photos and videos.

Voice messages, also known as voice notes, have gained significant popularity due to the convenience and cost-effectiveness of apps like WhatsApp. Instead of making a phone call, users can simply send a voice recording to an individual or a WhatsApp group, allowing recipients to listen and respond at their own convenience. Think of it as a modern-day voicemail or answering machine.

WhatsApp claims that introducing the View Once feature to voice messages, users can feel more confident in sharing private information. Whether it’s reading out credit card details to a trusted friend or planning a surprise, this update allows for sensitive information to be shared over voice messages with added peace of mind.

While WhatsApp messages are already end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the sender and receiver(s) have access to the content, the View Once function provides an extra layer of control. Similar to rival messaging app Snapchat, where messages and photos self-destruct after being viewed, this new feature ensures that voice messages don’t go beyond their intended recipients.

To send a View Once voice note, users must tap the microphone icon, swipe up to lock the recording, and hold while recording the voice message. Once finished, a simple tap on the ‘1’ symbol enables the View Once functionality, after which the message can be sent.

WhatsApp’s focus on privacy aligns with industry trends. Meta-owned Facebook recently introduced end-to-end encryption for its Messenger app, while Apple has long advocated for user privacy rights with its exclusive iMessage service. With this latest update, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and offers an additional tool for safeguarding sensitive conversations.