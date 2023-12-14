Netflix Reveals Engagement Report with Surprising Viewing Data

Netflix recently released its What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report, providing unprecedented transparency on the performance of 18,214 shows and movies during the first half of the year. This marks a significant shift in the company’s approach to sharing data and is part of its efforts to address the demands of actors and writers for fair compensation. The report includes global availability, release dates, and the number of hours viewed.

Between January and June, the titles included in the report accumulated nearly 100 billion hours of viewership. It is important to note that Netflix only counted titles surpassing 50,000 hours, indicating that some may not have made the cut. This data allows users to see not only the popular shows and movies but also the underperforming ones.

Leading the pack in the first half of the year was the newcomer series, The Night Agent, which received a whopping 812.1 million hours of viewership. The second season of Ginny & Georgia followed closely with 665.1 million hours. The Korean revenge drama The Glory secured the third spot with 622.8 million hours, while the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday, which premiered in November 2022, managed to secure the fourth position.

Interestingly, despite its cancellation last month, the second season of Shadow and Bone still garnered a notable 192.9 million hours of viewership.

On the other end of the spectrum, the worst-performing title of the year was the newly debuted Ex-Addicts Club, which only accumulated 200,000 hours of viewership.

Netflix’s engagement report offers users a comprehensive understanding of the viewership landscape on the platform and showcases the diverse range of content consumed its subscribers. This transparent approach not only benefits viewers but also provides valuable insights to content creators and the industry as a whole.