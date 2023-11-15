Spotify Makes Adding TikTok Songs to Your Library a Breeze

TikTok has become a popular platform for music discovery, but adding those songs to your music app has been a hassle. You would have to identify the song, search for it, and manually add it to your preferred music app. However, Spotify is now making this process much easier.

Today, Spotify announced its integration with the TikTok app, allowing users to directly add songs to their Spotify library from within TikTok. This integration is available for both Spotify Free and Premium users in the U.S. and U.K. They can now save songs they encounter on TikTok directly to the Liked Songs playlist in their Spotify Library, eliminating the need to switch between apps.

According to Sten Garmark, the Vice President and Global Head of Consumer Experience at Spotify, the company aims to integrate across various platforms and devices. This integration with TikTok is part of Spotify’s larger goal to create seamless ways for users to save songs and enjoy them at any time and on any platform or device.

If you want to integrate your TikTok and Spotify accounts to take advantage of this new feature, follow these simple steps:

Ensure that your Spotify and TikTok mobile apps are updated. Set Spotify as your default streaming service on TikTok, which can be done during your first use of the new feature or through the Settings page on TikTok under Music. Save songs to Your Library tapping the “Add to Spotify” button in TikTok. These songs will be automatically added to your Liked Songs playlist on Spotify. Head to your Liked Songs playlist and start enjoying your saved tracks.

Spotify is rolling out this feature to both iOS and Android users, starting with the United States and the United Kingdom. They plan to expand to more markets in the future. This integration with TikTok is part of Spotify’s ongoing efforts to enhance social integration, with existing collaborations including BeReal, Meta, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

This integration with TikTok is an exciting development that simplifies the process of adding songs from the platform to your preferred music app. While Spotify continues to innovate and expand its features, it’s worth considering for users who value seamless music discovery and integration with popular short-form video apps.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can all Spotify users use this integration with TikTok?

Yes, both Spotify Free and Premium users in the U.S. and U.K. can now add songs from TikTok directly to their Spotify library.

Is the integration available on both iOS and Android?

Yes, Spotify is rolling out this feature to both iOS and Android users.

Which countries will have access to this integration?

Initially, the integration is available in the United States and the United Kingdom, but Spotify plans to expand to more markets in the future.

Can I save the songs directly to my Liked Songs playlist on Spotify?

Yes, when you tap the “Add to Spotify” button in TikTok, the songs will automatically be saved to your Liked Songs playlist on Spotify for easy access.

Are there any other social media platforms that integrate with Spotify?

Yes, Spotify already works with platforms like BeReal, Meta, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter to enhance social integration and offer a seamless music experience across various platforms.