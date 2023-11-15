TikTok and Spotify Team Up for Seamless Music Integration

TikTok has become a major platform for music discovery, but transferring those catchy tunes to your preferred music app can be a hassle. However, Spotify has just announced an exciting solution to this problem. The popular streaming platform is integrating with TikTok, allowing users to effortlessly add songs to their Spotify library directly from the TikTok app.

This new feature will be available to both Spotify Free and Premium users in the United States and the United Kingdom. With a simple tap of a button, users can save songs they come across on TikTok to their Liked Songs playlist within their Spotify Library, without the need to switch between apps.

Sten Garmark, Vice President and Global Head of Consumer Experience at Spotify, expressed the company’s dedication to integrating across various platforms and devices. By making it easier for users to access the audio they love, Spotify aims to create a seamless experience that brings artists and fans together.

To start using this exciting integration, follow these simple steps:

1. Ensure that both your Spotify and TikTok apps are updated to the latest version.

2. Set Spotify as your default streaming service on TikTok. You can do this tapping “Add Song” in the main TikTok feed and selecting Spotify, or accessing the Music section in the TikTok Settings page.

3. Automatically save songs to Your Library tapping the “Add to Spotify” button on TikTok. These songs will then be available in your Liked Songs playlist on Spotify for easy listening.

Spotify has begun rolling out this feature to iOS and Android users in the United States and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand to more markets in the future. This integration follows Spotify’s previous collaborations with popular platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

The partnership between TikTok and Spotify not only enhances the music discovery experience but also demonstrates the potential for seamless integration between different apps. While this feature is exclusive to Spotify for now, it raises hopes for similar collaborations with other music streaming services in the future.

FAQ:

Q: Which users can access the TikTok and Spotify integration?

A: Both Spotify Free and Premium users in the United States and the United Kingdom can take advantage of this feature.

Q: Will this feature be available on both iOS and Android devices?

A: Yes, Spotify is rolling out this integration to both iOS and Android users.

Q: How can users start using the integration?

A: Users need to ensure that their Spotify and TikTok apps are up to date, set Spotify as their default streaming service on TikTok, and tap the “Add to Spotify” button in TikTok to automatically save songs to their Spotify library.

Q: Is this integration available in other countries?

A: While the feature is initially launching in the United States and the United Kingdom, Spotify has plans to expand to more markets in the future.