WhatsApp Introduces ‘Pin Messages’ Feature and Check Connection Health during Video Calls

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Meta, has recently launched significant updates that bring noteworthy features to its users. One of the standout additions is the introduction of the ‘Pin Messages’ feature, allowing users to pin important messages within individual and group conversations. This expands on the previous limit of pinning only one chat at a time and now includes the ability to pin various content types like text, polls, images, and emojis.

Users can easily pin a chat simply long-pressing on a conversation and selecting the “Pin” option from the menu. What sets this feature apart is the flexibility it offers in choosing the duration of pinned messages. Users can now select durations ranging from 24 hours to default 7 days, and even up to 30 days, tailoring their chat environment according to their specific needs. In group chats, administrators have the option to decide whether admins or group members can pin messages.

This new capability proves to be valuable in practical scenarios. For example, users attending a friend’s event for the first time can pin the event’s address at the top of the chat for easy accessibility. In group settings, admins can utilize pinned messages to convey essential information about events, rules, or critical updates, leading to more organized and streamlined communication within communities and organizations.

This introduction of pinned messages aligns WhatsApp with similar features already present in competing platforms such as Telegram and iMessage, giving users a new level of customization in curating their conversations and ensuring critical information remains easily accessible.

In addition to the ‘Pin Messages’ feature, WhatsApp is also rolling out the ‘Check Connection Health during Video Calls’ feature. Users engaged in video calls can now assess the quality of their connection in real-time. By performing a long press on their tile during a video call, participants gain instant insights into the health of their video call connection. This empowers users to address connectivity issues promptly, ensuring a seamless communication experience.

This feature addresses a common concern for users engaged in video communication, as it provides real-time insights into connection health and allows them to identify and address connectivity issues promptly. Ultimately, it contributes to a more reliable and seamless video calling experience on WhatsApp.