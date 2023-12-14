WhatsApp Introduces Message Pinning Feature in Group Chats

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has rolled out a new feature that allows users to pin important messages to the top of group chats. This feature comes as a relief for users who have to scroll through numerous messages to find crucial information, such as meeting details or potluck dinner arrangements.

To pin a message on WhatsApp, Android users can simply tap and hold the desired message, select the “Pin” option from the top menu, and choose the duration for which they want the message to remain pinned. The available options include 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. Similarly, iPhone users can pin a message tapping and holding it, selecting “More” from the context menu, and choosing the desired pin duration. Once the time is up, the message will automatically be unpinned.

Furthermore, users can tap on a pinned message and unpin it at any time.

The introduction of this pinning feature is just one of the many recent enhancements made to WhatsApp. Users can now also edit their messages, send disappearing voice messages, and share photos in their original quality. These updates have been welcomed the user community, as many consider these features long overdue for an app as popular as WhatsApp.

While the pinning feature is slowly rolling out to users, it may take a few days for everyone to have access to it. If the feature is not yet visible, users are advised to keep checking for updates.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s new message pinning feature provides users with a convenient way to keep important information easily accessible in group chats. With just a few taps, users can now pin messages, ensuring that crucial details never get lost in the chaos of group conversations.