Meta to Offer Blue Tick Verification for Businesses on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Meta, the social media company, has announced that businesses will soon be able to obtain “blue tick” verification on their profiles. The blue tick, which signifies verification, was previously only available to creators on Meta’s popular platforms. However, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that Facebook and Instagram business account holders will now be eligible for the blue tick, and the feature will eventually be rolled out to WhatsApp.

The introduction of Meta Verified for businesses aims to improve authenticity for companies using the platforms, thereby helping them attract new customers. Businesses can choose either a monthly subscription of $21.99 for verification on Instagram or Facebook, or pay $34.99 for verification on both platforms. As for WhatsApp, pricing details have yet to be disclosed.

Subscribed profiles will display the blue tick, a universally recognized symbol of verification on social media. In addition to verification, subscribers will benefit from enhanced protection against brand impersonation and improved support channels across Meta-owned platforms.

Initially, Meta Verified for businesses will only be available in select regions, although the specific regions have not been confirmed. Furthermore, TechRadar Pro reached out to Meta for clarification, but the company did not respond at the time.

In contrast, X offers a Verified Organizations plan for $1,000 per month, making it more suited to larger organizations and enterprises. The plan also permits additional affiliated accounts at an extra cost of $50 per month.

For WhatsApp business users, Meta is reportedly testing several other features, including a custom WhatsApp-based web page and support for up to 10 users. This will allow colleagues to access the account, facilitating better conversation assignment or coverage during employee absences.

While obtaining business verification on social media platforms has its advantages, some small and medium-sized businesses may view the additional monthly charge as a potential disadvantage, particularly considering the advertising expenses they already bear on these platforms.

