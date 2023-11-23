WhatsApp Introduces Email Verification for Enhanced Account Security

WhatsApp, the widely popular messaging app used billions of people worldwide, has at last addressed a crucial concern raised its users. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has been criticized for its slow implementation of important feature and quality upgrades. Today, we bring you news of an essential development: the introduction of email verification as an alternative authentication method for WhatsApp accounts.

Previously, WhatsApp users had to rely solely on SMS verification to authenticate their accounts. While this method worked well for most people, it posed challenges for those without access to SMS, such as when using Wi-Fi connections or lacking immediate access to their phones. Meta has now incorporated an email verification option in the latest update of WhatsApp on iOS, a much-needed improvement for users facing such limitations.

To clarify, email verification does not replace the need to associate your phone number with WhatsApp. It instead serves as an additional verification method for situations when using SMS is inconvenient or not possible.

To take advantage of this new feature, update WhatsApp to the latest version and navigate to Settings > Account. Here, you will find a new option labeled “Email Address.” Input your desired email address for verification and proceed tapping “Next.” Shortly after, WhatsApp will send a six-digit code to your inbox. If you are using iOS 17 and have your email set up, the code may autofill in the Mail app. Otherwise, manually enter the code and select “Verify.”

After WhatsApp successfully verifies your email address, you are ready to utilize this new verification method. In the future, when accessing your WhatsApp account from a new device or during login, you will have the choice to authenticate yourself using your email address instead of relying on SMS.

This latest update from WhatsApp represents a significant step towards enhancing account security and accessibility for all users. By incorporating email verification, Meta has addressed a long-standing concern, ensuring that individuals with diverse circumstances can enjoy a seamless WhatsApp experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is email verification replacing SMS verification on WhatsApp?

No, email verification is an additional authentication option provided WhatsApp. Users still need to connect their phone number with WhatsApp as before. Email verification is designed to be used when SMS verification is not feasible or desired.

2. How can I enable email verification on WhatsApp?

To enable email verification, update WhatsApp to the latest version. Then, go to Settings > Account and select the “Email Address” option. Enter your preferred email address and follow the prompts to verify your account.

3. Can I still use SMS verification after enabling email verification?

Yes, once you set up email verification, you can choose between email or SMS verification when signing in to WhatsApp on a new device or during login.

4. Will my WhatsApp messages be affected email verification?

No, enabling email verification does not impact your existing WhatsApp messages or chats. It solely enhances the account verification process for added security and convenience.

5. Are there any additional security measures with email verification?

Email verification adds an extra layer of security allowing users to authenticate their accounts via email, which provides an alternative to SMS verification. However, it is still recommended to secure your email account with a strong password and enable two-factor authentication for maximum security.

