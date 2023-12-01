New WhatsApp Secret Code feature enhances chat privacy

WhatsApp, one of the most widely used messaging platforms, is introducing a new Secret Code feature to further enhance chat privacy for its users. This feature serves as an extension to its existing Chat Lock functionality, providing an additional layer of protection for sensitive conversations.

With the Secret Code feature, WhatsApp users now have the option to set a unique password to lock individual chats. This password is separate from the phone’s unlock code, making it even more secure. By doing so, users can prevent unauthorized access to their private conversations if someone gains physical access to their phone.

In addition to locking specific chats, WhatsApp has introduced the capability to hide the Locked Chats folder from the main chatlist. This ensures that even if someone glances at the app, they won’t be able to easily identify the locked conversations. Users can simply type the Secret Code in the search bar to reveal the hidden Locked Chats folder.

What sets this feature apart is its simplicity. WhatsApp has made it easier for users to lock chats enabling a long press on any conversation within the app. This eliminates the need to navigate to the chat settings and provides a more convenient way to secure conversations.

The Secret Code feature is currently being rolled out gradually and will be available globally in the coming months. In an age where privacy and data security are paramount, this feature comes as a welcome addition for WhatsApp users who value their privacy.

FAQ:

Q: How does the Secret Code feature work?

A: WhatsApp users can set a unique password to lock individual chats, separate from the phone’s unlock code. They also have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from the main chatlist.

Q: How can I lock specific chats?

A: Simply long press on the conversation you want to lock to secure it.

Q: When will the Secret Code feature be available globally?

A: WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the feature and expects it to be available globally in the coming months.

Q: Is the Secret Code feature available for all WhatsApp users?

A: Yes, once the feature is fully rolled out, it will be available for all WhatsApp users worldwide.