Facebook Introduces Multiple Personal Profiles for Customized Experience

Facebook is now making it simpler for users to customize their experience on the platform introducing multiple personal profiles. Whether users want to keep their personal and professional lives separate or have different profiles for different communities, this new feature allows for easier organization and control over sharing and content viewing.

With the ability to create up to four additional personal profiles, users can now connect with specific people or communities, ensuring that each profile has a unique feed with relevant content and shared interests. Switching between profiles is seamless, with no need for separate logins.

However, it’s important to note that certain Facebook features, such as Dating, Marketplace, Professional Mode, and payments, will not be available for these additional personal profiles at launch. Messaging will be accessible within the Facebook app and on the web initially, with plans to expand Messenger support in the future. This feature is only available to eligible adult accounts.

Controls for each additional personal profile are managed separately, allowing users to customize privacy settings and choose who can see their posts or send friend requests. While the settings of one profile do not carry over to the others, it is recommended to review privacy settings for each new profile.

It’s worth mentioning that the main Facebook profile must still be in the user’s real name, as per the platform’s policy on Account Integrity and Authentic Identity. Additional profiles can have different names, but they cannot be used for impersonation or misrepresentation. All profiles, including additional ones, must adhere to Facebook’s Community Standards.

This new feature is rolling out globally, though it may take a few months for all users to have access to it.

Sources:

– Facebook Community Standards