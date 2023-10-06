Universities Embrace Influencer Marketing with New Major

South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow, Ireland, has introduced a new major in Influencer Marketing, making it the first university to dedicate an entire program to this burgeoning industry. The program aims to equip Generation Z students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the world of social media and content creation.

With the influencer marketing industry now valued at over $21 billion, young digital natives are increasingly seeing content creation as a viable career path. SETU’s Bachelor of Arts degree in Influencer Marketing offers a comprehensive curriculum that explores the theories behind influencer advertising, providing students with the tools to thrive in the online ecosystem.

While other renowned institutions in the US, such as University of Southern California, Cornell, Duke, and Chapman, have offered influencer-related courses, SETU stands out as the first to offer an entire major in this field. The university’s decision reflects the demand for skilled professionals who can navigate the evolving landscape of social media platforms.

As the industry continues to grow and evolve, the role of an influencer goes beyond creating trendy TikToks or Instagram posts. It requires skills in audience engagement, social media strategy, and financial management. Success in this field comes with the promise of independence and control over one’s career, attracting individuals who value remote work and entrepreneurship.

However, Cornell University communications professor Brooke Erin Duffy warns that success in the influencer marketing industry can be elusive. The ever-changing nature of social media platforms means that specific platform-based training may quickly become obsolete. This highlights the need for a broader understanding of the creative economy and continued education in this rapidly evolving field.

As Dylan Huey, CEO of Reach, an on-campus organization for student creators, suggests, there is immense potential for further education in the influencer marketing industry. With the increasing demand for influencers and the constant evolution of social media platforms, there is a need for more courses and programs that can equip aspiring influencers with the skills necessary for success.

Sources: This information is based on an article from New York Post.