Threads Users Can Now Delete Profiles and Retain Instagram Accounts

Threads users can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Instagram now offers the option to delete their profiles while still maintaining their Instagram accounts. After receiving feedback from Threads users, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced this highly requested feature. Previously, users discovered that removing their Threads profile also meant deleting their Instagram account. This entanglement posed a problem for Instagram users who didn’t want to continue using Threads.

Now, the process of deleting a Threads account without impacting Instagram has become much simpler. In the Threads iOS or Android app, users can navigate to their profile icon in the bottom toolbar and select the double-line icon on the top right. From there, they can choose the “Account” option and proceed with deactivating or deleting the profile. By selecting the “Delete Profile” option, users can permanently remove their Threads account. Confirmation of identity is required at the next screen before finalizing the deletion.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Threads, and Facebook, has introduced additional features to facilitate a seamless experience across all three platforms. Users can now view their Threads posts directly on Facebook and Instagram. For those who prefer to keep their Threads content separate, an option has been added to disable the suggestion of posts on Instagram or Facebook.

Despite a decline in user growth and engagement over the summer, Threads has experienced a steady rise in the number of users, which is currently estimated at around 140 million. Meta has been actively working to enhance the platform incorporating new features and addressing user requests. Suggestions for future improvements include more personalized profile options, date/time stamps for posts, and a hashtag feature.

FAQ

Can I delete my Threads profile without deleting my Instagram account?

Previously, it was not possible to delete your Threads profile without also deleting your Instagram account. However, Instagram has now introduced the option to delete your Threads profile while retaining your Instagram account.

How do I delete my Threads account?

To delete your Threads account, open the Threads app on your iOS or Android device. Tap on your profile icon in the bottom toolbar and select the double-line icon on the top right. From there, choose the “Account” option and follow the prompts to deactivate or delete your profile. Confirm your identity and select the “Delete Threads Profile” option to permanently remove your account.

What other features are available for Threads users?

Meta has introduced features to enhance the user experience across Instagram, Threads, and Facebook. Users can now view Threads posts directly on Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, users have the option to disable suggestions of Threads posts on their other connected platforms.

How many users does Threads currently have?

Threads has experienced a recent increase in its user base, and the estimated number of users now stands at around 140 million.