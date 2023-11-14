Instagram Introduces Independent Account Deletion Feature for Threads

Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, has announced a new update for Threads, allowing users to independently delete their Threads accounts without affecting their Instagram accounts. Previously, deleting a Threads account meant deleting the connected Instagram account as well, which left users with limited options.

The new feature ensures that users have the freedom to delete their Threads account permanently. Once deleted, all posts and replies on Threads will be hidden, and within 30 days, permanently removed. However, users’ Instagram accounts will remain unaffected and continue to function as normal.

Mosseri made the announcement through an Instagram post on Threads, revealing the steps to delete a Threads account. Users can now navigate to Settings, then Account, and select Delete or Deactivate Profile to delete their Threads profile separately.

Additionally, Instagram and Facebook are implementing changes in the way posts are shared across the platforms. Previously, Threads allowed users to easily share posts directly on Instagram and Facebook. However, users voiced the need for more control over this feature, as certain posts were automatically shared as featured content.

To address this concern, Threads is rolling out an option that lets users opt out of having their posts featured outside of the Threads app. Users can find this new control under Settings, followed Privacy.

This update aims to provide users with enhanced control over their Threads accounts and improve their overall experience. With the independent account deletion feature and the ability to opt out of automatic post sharing, Instagram continues to prioritize user preferences and feedback.

FAQ

1. Can I delete my Threads account without deleting my Instagram account?

Yes, Instagram now allows users to independently delete their Threads accounts without affecting their Instagram accounts.

2. What happens to my Threads posts and replies after deletion?

Once you delete your Threads account, all your posts and replies will be hidden, and within 30 days, permanently deleted.

3. Will deleting my Threads account impact my Instagram account?

No, deleting your Threads account will not have any impact on your Instagram account. Your Instagram account will continue to function as normal.

4. How can I delete my Threads account?

To delete your Threads account, go to Settings, then Account, and select Delete or Deactivate Profile. Follow the on-screen instructions to delete your Threads profile separately.

5. How can I opt out of having my Threads posts featured on Instagram and Facebook?

To opt out of automatic post sharing, go to Settings, then Privacy, and find the option to disable the feature.