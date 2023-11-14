Meta’s Threads: New Deletion Feature and Opting Out

Threads, a text-based social media platform developed Meta, is closely intertwined with Instagram. Originally, users were unable to delete their Threads profile without also deleting their Instagram account, leading to frustration among many. However, Meta’s Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, recently shared some exciting news with the community. Users will now have the ability to delete or deactivate their Threads profile independently of their Instagram account.

This long-awaited feature provides a greater level of flexibility and control over user profiles. To delete or deactivate your Threads profile, simply navigate to Settings, then select Account, and choose the option to Delete or Deactivate Profile. Be sure to update the app to the latest version to access this functionality.

But that’s not all! Adam Mosseri also mentioned another feature that aims to address user concerns. Previously, Threads automatically shared users’ posts on Facebook and Instagram, a practice that made some individuals uncomfortable. Recognizing this, Meta is rolling out an option for users to opt out of having their Threads posts featured outside of the platform. To exercise this choice, head to the Settings menu and select Privacy.

These updates serve as evidence that Meta values user feedback and is committed to enhancing the Threads experience. By empowering users to manage their profiles more effectively and offering greater control over post visibility, Meta aims to provide a more personalized and tailored social media environment.

FAQ:

Q: Can I delete my Threads profile without deleting my Instagram account?

A: Yes, you can now delete or deactivate your Threads profile independently of your Instagram account.

Q: How can I delete or deactivate my Threads profile?

A: Navigate to Settings, select Account, and choose the option to Delete or Deactivate Profile.

Q: Can I prevent my Threads posts from being shared on Facebook and Instagram?

A: Yes, you can now opt out of having your Threads posts featured outside of the Threads platform accessing the Privacy settings.