WhatsApp Makes Purchasing Easier for Indian Users

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, has introduced new features that will enhance the user experience for Indian users. One of these features is the ability to complete a purchase directly within a chat.

Indian users can now add items to their cart and make a payment using various methods, including supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. WhatsApp has partnered with payment platforms Razorpay and PayU to facilitate seamless transactions.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has introduced Meta Verified Businesses on its platform. This feature enables businesses to receive verification from Meta, ensuring that users are interacting with authentic and trustworthy businesses. Verified businesses will receive a verified badge, enhanced account support, and protection against impersonation.

Meta Verified Businesses will also enjoy additional premium features, such as the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page that can be easily discovered through web searches and multi-device support for efficient customer service.

Additionally, WhatsApp has launched a feature called Flows, which allows businesses to offer a range of experiences without the need to leave the chat. This includes options like choosing a train seat, ordering a meal, or booking an appointment. Flows enable businesses to provide rich menus and customizable forms to cater to different customer needs.

Flows will be made available to businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks.

Overall, these new features aim to streamline the purchasing process and enhance communication between businesses and their customers on WhatsApp.

