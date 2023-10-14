Meta Launches AI Chatbots for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has introduced its AI chatbots across its platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. These chatbots are powered Meta’s Llama 2 open-source large language model and can provide up-to-date answers connecting to the internet via Bing. The company has created 28 chatbots, each with its own unique personality and expertise.

Interestingly, 15 of these chatbots are based on celebrities. Meta has paid actors, chefs, athletes, and personalities to use their likeness as AI bots. While the bots are currently text-only, the aim is for them to communicate like the respective celebrity. They even appear in a floating window above the chat for a more immersive experience.

The list of celebrity-based AI bots include Padma Lakshmi as Lorena, the travel expert; Tom Brady as Bru, the confident sports debater; Snoop Dogg as Dungeon Master, the adventurous storyteller; Naomi Osaka as Tamika, the anime fanatic; Kendall Jenner as Billie, the ride-or-die older sister; Paris Hilton as Amber, the crime-solving detective; and many more.

In addition to the celebrity chatbots, there are also non-celebrity AI chatbots available. Users can chat with Meta’s AI assistant, as well as Thalia the fantasy adventure guide, Brian the warm-hearted grandpa, Izzy the aspiring singer-songwriter, and others.

To try out Meta’s AI chatbots, users can open Instagram, Messenger, or WhatsApp, start a new chat, and select “AI Chat” instead of choosing one of their contacts. From there, they can choose from the entire cast of AI characters to chat with, including Meta’s AI assistant.

However, user experiences with the chatbots have been mixed. Some users have found that the chatbots feel more like amateur screenwriters than actual conversations with celebrities. While specific chatbots like Max the chef or Lorena the travel expert provide relevant tips in their respective fields, it is important to remember that AI is prone to providing inaccurate information.

Meta has implemented safeguards on the AI chatbots to restrict inappropriate use. For example, the AI image generator feature will reject requests that are deemed inappropriate or offensive.

In conclusion, Meta’s launch of AI chatbots across its platforms offers users a unique and experimental way to engage with AI and celebrities. It presents an interesting opportunity to explore different conversations and receive advice from various personas. However, users should exercise caution and not rely heavily on the chatbots for accurate information.

Definitions:

AI chatbots: Software programs that use artificial intelligence to simulate conversations with users.

Llama 2 open-source large language model (LLM): Meta’s language model that powers the AI chatbots.

Bing: A web search engine owned and operated Microsoft.

