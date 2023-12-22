Buy Delhi Metro Tickets Easily and Conveniently on WhatsApp

Simplifying Metro Ticketing with WhatsApp Integration

In an effort to streamline operations and enhance user experience, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a new feature that allows commuters to purchase metro tickets directly on WhatsApp. This revolutionary service, developed in partnership with PeLocal Fintech Private Limited, brings India’s metro systems into the digital age, paving the way for further technological advancements.

Seamless Ticketing Process

To buy metro tickets on WhatsApp, simply follow these easy steps:

– Start sending a “Hi” message to DMRC’s official WhatsApp number, 9650855800.

– Next, select your preferred language, choosing between English and Hindi.

– You will then receive a prompt with a “Buy Ticket” button, allowing you to select your source and destination stations. Last Journey Tickets and Retrieve Ticket options are also available.

– After choosing your desired number of tickets, proceed to confirm your data.

– Once confirmed, follow the provided payment link to complete your purchase.

– Upon successful payment, you will receive a QR-based metro ticket directly on WhatsApp. Simply scan the generated QR code upon entry and exit.

Key Information and Considerations

Before purchasing WhatsApp-generated metro tickets, it is important to keep the following in mind:

1. Each person can only purchase a maximum of 6 tickets for a single journey.

2. Tickets are valid until the end of the day.

3. After entering a gate, passengers have 65 minutes to exit. Failure to do so within the allotted time will result in ticket expiration.

4. Cancellation of QR-based metro tickets is not possible, so please exercise caution when booking through WhatsApp.

The Future of Metro Ticketing

This new WhatsApp integration marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of India’s metro systems. As the possibilities for further tech-driven improvements are endless, commuters can look forward to real-time updates on delays and disruptions, personalized travel recommendations, and integrated fare plans. Delhi Metro’s initiative to leverage WhatsApp technology brings convenience and efficiency to metro ticketing, ultimately enhancing the overall commuter experience.