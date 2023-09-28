Irish University to Offer Degree in Social Media Influencing

Southeast Technical University in Carlow, Ireland, is set to launch a Bachelor of Arts degree program in Content Creation and Social Media, making it the first university to offer a degree in social media influencing. The four-year course will cover a range of subjects, including business skills, video and audio editing, critical cultural studies, and creative writing. Applications for the program will open in November this year, with the course set to begin in September 2024.

Dr. Eleanor O’Leary, a lecturer in media and communications at the university, highlighted the rapid growth of the industry, which has doubled in value since 2019, estimated at €14 to €16 billion worldwide. She explained that the field requires specific skill sets, as many individuals end up working with brands either as self-employed influencers or as content creators within organizations.

The announcement of the degree program garnered attention on popular talk shows like ITV’s “This Morning.” Hosts Ben Shepherd and Holly Willoughby described it as a fascinating opportunity for young people. Furthermore, LBC’s Nick Ferrari commended the potential financial benefits of a career in social media influencing, acknowledging the expanding market and recognizing the merits of such a program.

However, public opinion on the new course seems divided. Some viewers questioned the validity of listening to the opinions of talk show hosts, while others wondered if the program was essentially a form of digital marketing. Some commentators argued that the name of the course did not accurately reflect its full scope.

Overall, the introduction of the degree program in social media influencing has generated both excitement and skepticism. Aspiring content creators and individuals interested in pursuing a career in the expanding industry will now have the opportunity to receive formal education and training in Ireland.

