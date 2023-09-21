Get Paid to Binge: Watch Netflix’s Most Popular Shows and Earn $2,500

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s top shows, here’s a golden opportunity for you. Online Casinos is offering $2,500 to one lucky viewer who will watch three of Netflix’s most popular series and determine which one is the most binge-worthy. The selected participant will receive $2,000 as payment, along with $500 for snacks and a Netflix subscription if they don’t already have one.

The objective is to settle a popular debate: which series truly deserves the title of the most bingeable show on Netflix? The viewer will have a month to watch the three shows: “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” and “Wednesday.” They will be asked to rate each show on a scale of 1 to 10, considering factors like binge-worthiness, distractions, rewatchability, and the satisfaction of the finale.

The total runtime of the three shows amounts to just under 50 hours, and the payment of $2,500 averages out to approximately $50 per hour of Netflix content viewed. The winner of the contest will be chosen at random September 25th and will receive the initial $500 for their Netflix subscription and snacks. They will then have until October 25th to submit their reviews of the three shows, after which they will receive the additional $2,000 payment via PayPal.

The combined viewership of the three shows exceeds 5.7 billion hours on Netflix, which is equivalent to over 650,000 years. So, if you’re passionate about these popular series and would like to get paid for watching them, don’t miss this opportunity. Apply for the binge-watching role now and you might just pad your bank account while enjoying your favorite shows!

