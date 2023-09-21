Contest Offers $2,000 to Watch Netflix Shows in Celebration of National Binge Day

A recent promotional campaign OnlineCasinos.com is celebrating National Binge Day with a contest to determine which Netflix series is the most “bingeworthy”. The lucky winner will have the opportunity to watch and vote on three popular shows: “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things”, and “Wednesday”. To complete all three series within a month, the winner will need to dedicate approximately 50 hours of viewing time.

The contest’s winner will receive a generous budget of $2,000, along with an additional $500 for snacks and a Netflix subscription if they don’t already have one. The judging criteria for each TV series includes the “bingeability” rating, indicating the likelihood of viewers watching multiple episodes in one sitting; the “distractability” rating, measuring how often the viewer becomes distracted while watching the show; the “snoozability” rating, indicating the likelihood of the show causing the viewer to fall asleep; the “take two” rating, measuring the likelihood of the viewer re-watching the series; and finally, the “grand finale” rating, indicating how impressed the viewer was with the season finale.

The deadline for application submission is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 25, conveniently coinciding with National Binge Day. Participants can submit their applications online.

This contest offers a unique opportunity for TV enthusiasts to not only indulge in their passion but also potentially earn money for doing so. It provides an interesting perspective on the growing influence and popularity of streaming platforms and binge-watching culture. It will be intriguing to see which series comes out on top as the most “bingeworthy” according to the winner’s verdict.

