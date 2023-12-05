TikTok Expands Ticketing Partnership to Global Markets

TikTok, the popular short-form video platform, is taking its partnership with Ticketmaster to the next level expanding it to more than 20 markets worldwide. This move aims to enhance the music discovery experience for TikTok users and make it easier for artists to promote their events.

The partnership between TikTok and Ticketmaster initially launched in the US in 2022 and has now expanded to include countries such as the UK, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, and Mexico, among others. This expansion allows TikTok Certified Artists to feature a Ticketmaster button in their videos, redirecting fans to the Ticketmaster artist page where they can purchase tickets.

This new feature benefits both artists and fans. Artists can easily promote their events adding a Ticketmaster link before posting content on TikTok, ensuring that their fans are aware of upcoming shows. Fans, on the other hand, can conveniently complete their ticket purchase clicking on a single button directly from the TikTok app.

Michael Chua, VP for global business development and strategic partnerships at Ticketmaster, stated, “Through our partnership, TikTok and Ticketmaster are empowering artists to easily connect their content to event discovery and ticket purchase in-app, making it easier than ever for fans around the world to experience their favorite artists live.”

In addition to musical artists, other performers and organizations like comedians and sports teams can also take advantage of this ticketing feature for their own campaigns. The beta testing phase of the feature has shown promising results, with a positive response from users.

This ticketing feature follows TikTok’s recent addition of an “add to Music App” feature, allowing users to save the songs they discover on TikTok to their preferred music streaming apps. These new additions further solidify TikTok’s position as a music-discovery platform.

As TikTok expands its reach and develops innovative features, the platform continues to provide an engaging and immersive experience for its users while supporting artists and fostering the connection between them and their fans.